18 weapons, 450+ rounds of ammo stolen from gun show at Arkansas State Fairgrounds; ATF offers $5,000 reward

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Little Rock police say 18 guns and more than 450 rounds of ammunition were stolen early Sunday morning at the Arkansas State Fairgrounds.

Over the weekend, a gun show had taken place at the fairgrounds. According to a Little Rock police report released Tuesday, a security guard told officers the back door to the building where the gun show was being held was open and the chain was broken.

The security guard’s boss said it appeared the suspect stole a long gun of some kind that was wrapped in a white sheet.

According to the report, officers found a rifle and rifle parts scattered on the floor.

Officers say in the report they found a sheet behind the building with two drum magazines, one AK47 40 round magazine and one AR15 pistol brace.

After further investigation, police say the following items were reported stolen:

12 GA AK pistol

AKM MD 63 with Red pistol grips on the handguard and receiver, a 75 RD Drum and a side folding stock

Nagant 1939 Finnish Country Rifle with marking on the left side of the receiver

Tech 9 with electrical tape on magazine

Drum Magazine 75 RD

38 Special

AKM Polish with a black handguard and grip, black synthetic stock and a 40 RD PMag

Rex Zero 01 9mm

XDS MOD 2 Springfield XDS MOD 2 9mm

American MOD 2 Ruger American 9mm

Bersa TPR9C 9mm

Taurus 605 357 Mag

Canik TP95FX

JTS M12AR Shotgun 12 gauge

2 Citadel Bosshog 12 gauge shotguns

15 boxes of 30 rounds of 5.56 ammo

Beowulf .50 AR rifle style with a black bipod and foregrip

Visum body armor plate carriers without the plates

Remington TAC 14 20-gauge pump-action shotgun

Custom AR-style shotgun with ATI 410 shotgun upper, Anderson lower

A long gun (unknown make or model)

Possible ammo boxes

Possible magazines

Rifle parts

Little Rock police estimate more than $16,000 of guns, ammunition and gear were taken.

Officials with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives confirm they are assisting LRPD in the investigation.

ATF investigators said they believe the suspects allowed themselves to be locked inside the building where the gun show was being held so they could gain access to the weapons and ammunition after the event closed for the day.

Late Tuesday afternoon, officials with the ATF office in New Orleans announced a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the case, as well as new security footage investigators believe to be on one of two suspects.

Federal officials said the reward was being funded not only by the ATF but also by the National Shooting Sports Foundation as part of an initiative between the two to boost rewards when cases involve a theft from a federally licensed firearm retailer.

Tips can be shared with the ATF by phone at 888-283-8477, via email at ATFTips@atf.gov or online through the ATF’s website.

The public can also send tips to the Little Rock Police Department at 501-371-4636.