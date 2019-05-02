18-year-old Smackover teen killed in a fatal accident

UNION COUNTY, Ark. — (5/2/19) Arkansas State Police said a Smackover teen was killed in a fatal car accident.

On Wednesday, at approximately 4:30 p.m., police say 18-year-old Jimmy Russell Mitchell of Smackover was attempting to cross the northbound lanes of Hwy 7 when he pulled out in front of a second vehicle.

Investigators say the driver of the second vehicle, 30-year-old Eric T. Williams of Pine Bluff, then struck the right front side of the Mitchell’s vehicle with the front portion of the his vehicle.

Both vehicles crossed the northbound shoulder and continued into the northbound roadside of Hwy 7 until they came to a final rest in the northbound roadside of the highway.

Williams was sent to Medical Center of South Arkansas for his injuries.