Live Now
Gov. Hutchinson in El Dorado for update on Arkansas response to COVID-19

2.8 magnitude earthquake shakes El Dorado area Monday morning

Arkansas News
Posted: / Updated:

Photo Courtesy: U.S. Geological Survey

EL DORADO, Ark.- A magnitude 2.8 earthquake shook El Dorado and nearby areas on Monday morning.

The earthquake happened at 9:49 a.m.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), the epicenter was about eight miles East-Southeast of El Dorado.

USGS says the quake shook a distance of about seven and a half miles wide.

For more information from the U.S. Geological Survey, click here.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Check This Out
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss