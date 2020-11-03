2 Arkansans move on to the next round of ‘The Voice’

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Siloam Springs native Tori Miller is now a member of Team Gwen.

On Monday night, Miller sang Keith Whitley’s “When You Say Nothing at All”.

The performance was good enough for Gwen Stefani to turn her chair.

Miller says she’s thankful for the opportunity to follow her dreams.

“When I say I left everything behind to audition for ‘The Voice’, I really mean it,” Miller said. “I packed up all of my stuff. I left my job because I am all in on this experience.”

Miller describes her singing style as bluegrass, classic country and a little bit of folk.

She moves on to the next round, along with fellow Arkansan Jim Ranger, who is on Team Blake.

