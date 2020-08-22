2 Arkansas inmates die from COVID-19; state total is 38

8/18, 100,000+ prison inmates nationally have tested positive for the virus, per Marshall Project

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Two more state prison inmates died Friday, August 21, for a total of 38 COVID-19 related deaths, according to the Arkansas Department of Corrections (ADC).

The men were being treated for COVID-19-related symptoms, according to ADC.

The Wrightsville Hawkins Center inmate died at Baptist Medical in North Little Rock. He was in his late 70s.

The Ouachita River Correctional Unit (ORU) inmate died at CHI St. Vincent – Hot Springs. He was in his early 50s, according to the ADC.

There have been 18 inmate deaths at ORU, according to the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH).

This is the second death at a Wrightsville prison. The first female inmate from the Wrightsville Hawkins Center died on August 16. She was in her late 30s and died at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences in Little Rock after undergoing treatment for COVID-19-related symptoms.

Governor Asa Hutchinson said all prison inmates and staff have been tested for the virus. Of 19,378 tests, nearly 5,500 were positive for COVID-19.

POSITIVE CASES 8/20

Grimes Unit, 20

Max Security Unit, 4

Craighead County Jail, 2

DHS Conway Human Dev. Ctr., 3

Greene County Jail, 3

Mississippi County Work Release, 5

Wrightsville (all three units), 22

