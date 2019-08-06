2 fired after Arkansas escape of white supremacist, 1 other

In this undated booking photo provided by the Jefferson County, Ark., Sheriff’s Office, Wednesday, July 31, 2019 shows Wesley Gullett. Gullett, a leader of a white supremacist gang in Arkansas and another inmate, Christopher Sanderson, have escaped a local jail and are being sought by authorities who say they consider the men armed and dangerous. The U.S. Marshals service said Tuesday, July 30, 2019 authorities were searching for Gullett and Sanderson after the pair escaped from the Jefferson County Detention Center in Pine Bluff, which is about 38 miles south of Little Rock. (Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office via AP)

PINE BLUFF, Ark. (AP) — An Arkansas jail supervisor and a deputy jailer have each been fired following the escape of a white supremacist gang leader and another man.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said in a release Monday that Sheriff Lafayette Woods Jr. determined the two failed to follow procedures regarding cell checks and performed substandard work.

The names of the two were not released. Both have 10 days to appeal.

Inmates Wesley Gullett and Christopher Sanderson were reported missing from the jail in Pine Bluff about 4:30 a.m. July 30, but may have escaped as much as eight hours earlier. The two were recaptured separately on Aug. 2, about 100 miles (161 kilometers) from Pine Bluff.

Gullett is among 54 members of the New Aryan Empire indicted on federal charges, including attempted murder.

