2020 Fiesta Fest postponed in SW Arkansas

DE QUEEN, Ark. (KTAL/KSHV) — A popular festival held in southwest Arkansas every year has been postponed.

The University of Arkansas Cossatot’s annual Fiesta Fest that is held in downtown De Queen will be rescheduled for May 1, 2021.

Fiesta Fest focuses on bringing the community together to celebrate all the cultures of Southwest Arkansas while raising money for UA Cossatot students.

Vendor and sponsorship forms are available online for Fiesta Fest 2021 and can be found by visiting www.cccua.edu/ff.

For more information on Fiesta Fest and how you can participate call (870) 584-1172 or email Dustin Roberts at droberts@cccua.edu.

