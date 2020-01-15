23 flu deaths in Arkansas; first child death reported

Arkansas News

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Arkansas Department Health is reporting the first child death caused by the 2019-20 flu season.

23 deaths have been attributed to the flu in Arkansas.

The Centers for Disease Control estimates a total of 4,800 flu deaths have occurred nationwide including 32 pediatric deaths reported this season.

Two nursing homes in Arkansas have also reported influenza outbreaks.

