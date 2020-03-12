Children’s hospital employee becomes 2nd presumptive case of coronavirus in Arkansas

1  of  2
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A person who works on the Arkansas Children’s Hospital Little Rock campus has tested presumptive positive for COVID-19, according to a hospital spokesperson on Thursday.

The hospital says its leaders learned late on Wednesday that the individual had possibly been exposed to the coronavirus. They were immediately quarantined and tested in coordination with the Arkansas Department of Health, and the results came back presumptive positive.

The test results will be sent to the Center for Disease Control (CDC) for final confirmation.

Arkansas Children’s Hospital says it’s in the process of identifying and contacting all staff, patients, and families who came into contact with this individual recently.

