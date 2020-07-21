3-year-old in Arkansas dies after being found in hot car, sister in critical condition

BOONEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A toddler has died and her younger sister is in critical condition after being found inside a hot car in Arkansas.

The Arkansas State Police is investigating the death of a three-year-old girl and injury to her 15-month-old sister. Both are the apparent victims of heat while they were inside a car parked outside their mother’s home in Booneville yesterday.

Kaylee Petchenik, 21, of Booneville, contacted local police about 2 p.m. Monday stating that when she awoke from a nap, her children were missing.

A Booneville police officer who responded to the residence found the children, both unconscious, lying on the car’s back floorboard.

The three-year-old girl was later pronounced dead at a Booneville hospital. Her body has been transported to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory for purposes of an autopsy.

The 15-year-old remains hospitalized in Little Rock. She is in stable, but critical condition.

Special Agents of the Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division are leading the investigation and will submit a case file to the Logan County prosecuting attorney for consideration.