4 men charged in connection to fatal shooting of SAU Magnolia student

MAGNOLIA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) — Four men have been charged in connection to a shooting on Southern Arkansas University’s campus that left a student dead early Tuesday morning.

According to SAU, Odies Wilson of Little Rock, Le’Kamerin Tolbert of Little Rock, Quincy Isaiah Lewis of Little Rock, Arkansas, and Shaivonn Robinson of Vacherie, Louisiana, were arrested early Friday evening and charged with capital murder for the shooting death of Joshua Keshun Smith.

The fatal shooting happened on August 11 in the Donald W. Reynolds Campus and Community Center parking lot of Southern Arkansas University.

The three men are currently being held awaiting Monday arraignment at 3:00 p.m. Additional charges may be filed.

“We are grateful for the great work of the SAU Police Department, the Magnolia Police Department, Columbia County Sheriff’s Department, the Arkansas State Police, and U. S. Marshalls,” SAU President Dr. Trey Berry said in a statement Friday night.

“Their persistence on this case brings a grieving family one step closer to resolve and allows our community to rest easier knowing that the suspects in this case have been identified.”

SAU says the investigation is still ongoing.

