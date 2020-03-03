6 people sentenced in South Arkansas Drug Trafficking case

EL DORADO, Ar. (KTVE/KARD) — The two remaining defendants in a South Arkansas drug trafficking case have been sentenced for their roles in the organization.

According to court records, the methamphetamine distribution ring lead by Charles Permenter and Donna Williams pushed large quantities of methamphetamine onto the streets of Union County from 2014 to 2016.

On February 27, 2020, Marty Turner and Kenny Haynes received their sentences after both pleaded guilty in February 2019. Turner was sentenced to 24 months and 8 days in federal prison followed by three years of supervised release. Haynes was sentenced to 63 months in federal prison followed by three years of supervised release.

Four others involved in this case were sentenced in previous years:

Charles Permenter was sentenced in June 2018 to 180 months in federal prison followed by three years of supervised release

Donna Williams was sentenced in February 2019 to 151 months in federal prison followed by three years of supervised release. She also was ordered to pay $24,480 in restitution to the Social Security Administration for disability payments she received during the drug conspiracy

Madia Parker was sentenced in February 2019 to 36 months in federal prison followed by three years of supervised release

Kasey Doss was sentenced in February 2019 to 84 months in federal prison followed by three years of supervised release. Doss was also sentenced to a consecutive 12 months and 1 day in prison for possessing contraband while incarcerated

LATEST POSTS: