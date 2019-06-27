70-year-old man accused of growing marijuana plants in Miller County, AR

MILLER COUNTY, AR. (KTAL/KMSS) – Deputies in Miller County say a 70-year-old man was taken into custody earlier this month, accused of illegally growing marijuana plants.

Deputies say Willie Anderson Jr. is charged with Manufacturing a Controlled Substance after 54 marijuana plants, valued at $54,000, was found in a garden at a home on Miller County Road 373 in the Mandeville area.

Anderson was booked into the Miller County Detention Center where he is being held pending arraignment on the charges.

