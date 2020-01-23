9 injured in school bus, truck collision in Arkansas

HOXIE, Ark. (AP) – Authorities say nine people were injured, including a child who was airlifted to a hospital, when a school bus and a dump truck collided on a state highway in northeast Arkansas.

No fatalities have been reported in the crash Tuesday afternoon near Hoxie. Hoxie School District Superintendent Kelly Gillham says seven students and the bus driver were injured when a vehicle rear-ended the bus. 

The Arkansas State Police says the truck driver also was injured.

A state police statement says one child was airlifted to a Memphis hospital, but none of the injuries were believed to be life-threatening.

