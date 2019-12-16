9 more mumps cases reported at the University of Arkansas; 35 total

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — Nine more mumps cases have been reported at the University of Arkansas (UA) for a total of 35, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

In early December, 26 cases of mumps had been confirmed at the UA since the beginning of fall.

UA has now requested that faculty and staff be immunized with two doses, the prior directive was only for students to be immunized, according to UA’s Assistant Vice-Chancellor of University Relations Mark Rushing.

Mumps is a contagious disease caused by a virus, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. It spreads easily through coughing and sneezing. There is no treatment for mumps, and it can cause long-term health problems.

