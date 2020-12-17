90-year-old Arkansas couple still trying hard to spread some Christmas joy

FAULKNER COUNTY, Ark. – A house in Faulkner County draws quite the crowd for their large Christmas display each year. Most people don’t expect the couple stringing the decorations to be in their 90’s.

Jimmy and Dymple Stapleton started this display about 30 years ago.

“Anyone can ask me where we live and we’ll say it’s Saltillo where all the lights are and they know just exactly where that is,” Dymple said.

He is 93 and she is 91. Looking at the giant Frosty the Snowman and the hundreds of twinkling lights, one may wonder how they can string it all together year after year.

“We work two or three hours a day,” Jimmy said.

Some of their tricks, we do not advise anyone tries themselves.

“He picks me up in the tractor loader and I hang the tall ones up,” Dymple said.

It is a lot of effort to brighten this small community but from the colorful arch to the decorated trees, each bulb in the display shines light on the true reason for the season.

“It is Christ’s birthday and we put these lights up in honor of him,” Dymple said.

The lights are at 558 AR-Highway 286 East of Conway. They will stay up until the New Year.