A CLOSER LOOK: Arkansas’ disaster declaration request

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas’ request for federal assistance for losses pertaining to COVID-19 comes on the heels several previous requests related to severe storms. Most recent is the Jonesboro tornado that happened on March 28.

Twelve gubernatorial declared disasters — plus three federal — have been made in connection to severe storms, tornadoes and flooding, according to a letter from U.S. Congressman Steve Womack, that includes other state lawmakers, to President Donald Trump. They “urge” the president to support Governor Asa Hutchinson’s request for a major disaster declaration due to COVID-19 pursuant to the Robert T. Stafford Disaster Relief Act.

Read the letter here.

Lawmakers expect COVID-19 confirmed cases, hospitalizations and deaths to increase, according to the letter.

The governor has assigned more than $43 million from the “Governor’s Disaster Fund” to be used for Personal Protective Equipment (PPE). The decision was based on the understanding that Arkansas would not be getting the necessary supplies from the Strategic National Stockpile (SNS), an agency managed by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

PPE REQUESTS THROUGHOUT THE STATE

Product Requested Gloves 789,973 Face Shields 153,615 Protective Glasses 34,585 Safety Goggles 13,312 Isolation Gowns 186,349 Shoe Covers 45,071 N95 Masks 151,599 Surgical Masks 183,570 PAPR 460 Particulate 396 SCBA 276 Thermometers 1,554 Other Thermometers 38,714 Rubbing Alcohol 6,643 Spray Sanitizer 12,387 Disinfectant 11,397 Disinfecting Wipes 85,483 Hand Sanitizer 42,250 Hand Soap 4,714

In addition to PPE shortages, the letter mentions the expected economic repercussions because of COVID-19, as another reason assistance from the federal government is necessary.

In part the letter reads:

“Small businesses in Arkansas make up 99.3 percent of all businesses in the state, representing 490,000 employees, which is almost half of the states’ workforce. Due to COVID-19, both small businesses and major employers have been forced to close their doors, compelling businesses to take drastic measures such as temporary or permanent lay-offs.”