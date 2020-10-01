A CLOSER LOOK: Former President Jimmy Carter and his Arkansas connection

Arkansas

America's oldest living former president is 96 today! Happy Birthday!

by: Ninette Sosa

Posted: / Updated:

Nov. 3, 2019, photo, former President Jimmy Carter teaches Sunday school at Maranatha Baptist Church in Plains, Ga. Carter marks his 96th birthday Thursday, Oct. 1., the latest milestone for the longest-lived of the 44 men to hold the highest American office. Carter planned to celebrate at his home in Plains, Ga., with his wife of 74 years, Rosalynn Carter, according to a spokeswoman for the Carter Center in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Amis, File)

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Former President Jimmy Carter visited Arkansas only a few times during his life. The visits were for a presidential stump in Stuttgart, the dedication of the William J. Clinton Presidential Center and Park in 2004, and to duck hunt in Arkansas County.

Thursday, October 1, is his 96th birthday, and to celebrate KNWA/FOX24 looked at his Arkansas connection, including a book he wrote titled, “An Outdoor Journal: Adventures and Reflections.” The book has a chapter dedicated to his visit(s) to Arkansas.

March 22, 2019 (AP)

The 39th president (1977-1981) was born on October 1, 1924, and raised Plains, Georgia. In 1946, he graduated with a Bachelor’s in Science degree from the U.S. Naval Academy and joined the Navy. Upon graduation, he married Rosalyn Smith.

Carter served as a Georgia State Senator from 1963 to 1967, and Governor of the Peach State from 1971 to 1975. He co-founded The Carter Center and was awarded a Nobel Peace Prize in 2002.

The Jimmy Carter Presidential Library and Museum, located in Atlanta, was funded through private donations, locally and globally, to the tune of $26 million. A groundbreaking ceremony was held in October 1984 and it opened two years later.

  • US Presidents George W. Bush, Bill Clinton, George H.W. Bush, Jimmy Carter 11/18/2004 (AP)
  • Democratic Party convention, Hot Springs. 9/20/1976. (L-R) Jim Guy Tucker, Charles Ward, Dale Bumpers, David Pryor, Jimmy Carter, John Little McClellan, Ray Thornton. Courtesy: Stuttgart Daily Leader.

The former president and his wife founded Habitat for Humanity. The nonprofit housing organization has locations across the U.S., and internationally. In Arkansas, there are at least three locations — Bentonville, Fayetteville, and Little Rock. The organization builds and improves homes for those in need.

  • Habitat for Humanity.jpg
  • Jimmy Carter
    Former President Jimmy Carter answers questions during a news conference at a Habitat for Humanity project Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. Carter fell at home on Sunday, requiring over a dozen stitches, but he did not let his injuries keep him from participating in his 36th building project with the nonprofit Christian housing organization. He turned 95 last Tuesday, becoming the first U.S. president to reach that milestone. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
  • Aug. 27, 2018, former President Jimmy Carter works with other volunteers on site during the first day of the weeklong Jimmy & Rosalynn Carter Work Project, their 35th work project with Habitat for Humanity, in Mishawaka, Ind. Carter turns 95 on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019. (Robert Franklin/South Bend Tribune via AP, File)
  • Habitat for Humanity PG_-1772837558657528855

The former president has written 32 books. One book, “An Outdoor Journal,” has 300-plus pages and was first published in 1988. It’s a memoir about his appreciation for nature and looks at his life’s adventures and reflections. The memoir has a chapter about his duck hunting visits in the Natural State.

HAPPY 96TH BIRTHDAY PRESIDENT JIMMY CARTER!

  • Former President Jimmy Carter cuts his birthday cake as former first lady Rosalynn Carter looks on during his 90th birthday celebration at Georgia Southwestern University, Saturday, Oct. 4, 2014, in Americus, Ga. (AP Photo/Branden Camp)
  • Former President Jimmy Carter speaks to guests during his 90th birthday celebration held at Georgia Southwestern University, Saturday, Oct. 4, 2014, in Americus, Ga. (AP Photo/Branden Camp)
  • Former President Jimmy Carter and former first lady Rosalynn Carter hold hands as they walk to his 90th birthday celebration on Saturday, Oct. 4, 2014, in Americus, Ga. (AP Photo/Branden Camp)
  • Former President Jimmy Carter sits next to wife Rosalynn during his 90th birthday celebration, Wednesday, Oct. 1, 2014, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
  • Former President Jimmy Carter greets a guest during his 90th birthday celebration held at Georgia Southwestern University, Saturday, Oct. 4, 2014, in Americus, Ga. (AP Photo/Branden Camp)
  • Former President Jimmy Carter, left, grandson Errol, 4, and former first lady Rosalynn Carter look at a birthday cake during his 90th birthday celebration held at Georgia Southwestern University, Saturday, Oct. 4, 2014, in Americus, Ga. (AP Photo/Branden Camp)
  • This Oct. 1, 2009 photo shows former President Jimmy Carter getting a kiss from his wife Rosalynn as she introduces him during a reopening ceremony for the newly redesigned Carter Presidential Library in Atlanta. Carter was also celebrating his 85th birthday. Since leaving the White House, he’s logged millions of miles and visited dozens of countries on missions to wipe out diseases, mediate conflicts, advocate for human rights and monitor elections. He’s built a legacy that few, if any, American ex-presidents can match. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)
  • Former President Jimmy Carter looks on as his grandson Hugo Wentzel, and great-grandson Henry Carter, second from left, cut a ribbon with the help of Rosalynn Carter during the reopening ceremony for the newly resigned Carter Presidential Museum Thursday, Oct. 1, 2009 in Atlanta. Carter was also celebrating his 85th birthday. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
  • President Jimmy Carter reaches toward birthday cake presented to him by the United Auto Workers outside Ford Motor Company’s Wayne assembly plant, Oct. 2, 1980. Representatives of UAW and Ford look on. Carter stopped at Flint, Michigan next on his way to Niagara Falls, New York. (AP Photo/Charles Tasnadi)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

HURRICANE LAURA: CLICK HERE TO DONATE

Red Cross Donate Button
More Check This Out
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss