A CLOSER LOOK: Former President Jimmy Carter and his Arkansas connection

Nov. 3, 2019, photo, former President Jimmy Carter teaches Sunday school at Maranatha Baptist Church in Plains, Ga. Carter marks his 96th birthday Thursday, Oct. 1., the latest milestone for the longest-lived of the 44 men to hold the highest American office. Carter planned to celebrate at his home in Plains, Ga., with his wife of 74 years, Rosalynn Carter, according to a spokeswoman for the Carter Center in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Amis, File)

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Former President Jimmy Carter visited Arkansas only a few times during his life. The visits were for a presidential stump in Stuttgart, the dedication of the William J. Clinton Presidential Center and Park in 2004, and to duck hunt in Arkansas County.

Thursday, October 1, is his 96th birthday, and to celebrate KNWA/FOX24 looked at his Arkansas connection, including a book he wrote titled, “An Outdoor Journal: Adventures and Reflections.” The book has a chapter dedicated to his visit(s) to Arkansas.

March 22, 2019 (AP)

The 39th president (1977-1981) was born on October 1, 1924, and raised Plains, Georgia. In 1946, he graduated with a Bachelor’s in Science degree from the U.S. Naval Academy and joined the Navy. Upon graduation, he married Rosalyn Smith.

Carter served as a Georgia State Senator from 1963 to 1967, and Governor of the Peach State from 1971 to 1975. He co-founded The Carter Center and was awarded a Nobel Peace Prize in 2002.

The Jimmy Carter Presidential Library and Museum, located in Atlanta, was funded through private donations, locally and globally, to the tune of $26 million. A groundbreaking ceremony was held in October 1984 and it opened two years later.

US Presidents George W. Bush, Bill Clinton, George H.W. Bush, Jimmy Carter 11/18/2004 (AP)

Democratic Party convention, Hot Springs. 9/20/1976. (L-R) Jim Guy Tucker, Charles Ward, Dale Bumpers, David Pryor, Jimmy Carter, John Little McClellan, Ray Thornton. Courtesy: Stuttgart Daily Leader.

The former president and his wife founded Habitat for Humanity. The nonprofit housing organization has locations across the U.S., and internationally. In Arkansas, there are at least three locations — Bentonville, Fayetteville, and Little Rock. The organization builds and improves homes for those in need.



Former President Jimmy Carter answers questions during a news conference at a Habitat for Humanity project Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. Carter fell at home on Sunday, requiring over a dozen stitches, but he did not let his injuries keep him from participating in his 36th building project with the nonprofit Christian housing organization. He turned 95 last Tuesday, becoming the first U.S. president to reach that milestone. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Aug. 27, 2018, former President Jimmy Carter works with other volunteers on site during the first day of the weeklong Jimmy & Rosalynn Carter Work Project, their 35th work project with Habitat for Humanity, in Mishawaka, Ind. Carter turns 95 on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019. (Robert Franklin/South Bend Tribune via AP, File)



The former president has written 32 books. One book, “An Outdoor Journal,” has 300-plus pages and was first published in 1988. It’s a memoir about his appreciation for nature and looks at his life’s adventures and reflections. The memoir has a chapter about his duck hunting visits in the Natural State.

