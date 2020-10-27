A Montana cold case has new suspect with ties to Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A shocking development in a 46-year-old cold case. Montana law enforcement says the murder investigation of a Missoula 5-year-old now has a suspect, a man with close ties to Arkansas.

A surprising announcement in a Montana murder investigation that spans nearly 5 decades. The update was announced by the City of Missoula in a live-streamed press conference. “Through modern DNA technology and assistance from state and federal law enforcement partners,” announced Chief Jason White with the Missoula Police Department, “the cold case squad was able to identify a suspect.”

Early Monday, the Missoula Police Department revealed they had identified a suspect in the murder of 5-year-old Siobhan McGuinness, who was assaulted and killed February of 1974. But the cross-country cold case has a shocking connection to Arkansas.

Richard William Davis of Cabot was identified as the suspect in Siobhan’s murder, as well as the attempted abduction of an 8-year-old in New York one year prior. Davis died in 2012, but through forensic genetic genealogy testing, Siobhan’s case was opened once more.

Now, the FBI is looking closer to home and searching for answers. “This is across state lines, this is in very separate parts of the country,” said Connor Hagan with FBI Little Rock. “If he’s been linked to these cases, what we’d like people to do is come forward if they have any information or any suspicions that he may have been involved in similar cases.”

Davis lived in North Little Rock from the 70’s through the 80’s, and worked as a security guard for the Arkansas school for the Deaf and Blind. He also spent time volunteering with Big Brothers, Big Sisters and was a truck driver in Cabot until the end of his life.

As one case moves forward states away, law enforcement is looking for answers in Arkansas, and hoping more closure can be found. This case is still under investigation. If you have any information regarding Richard Davis, you are encouraged to contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI (225-5325) or tips.fbi.gov.