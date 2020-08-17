ADH: 165 active COVID-19 cases at poultry plants

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Active COVID-19 cases in Arkansas’ poultry industry continue to drop. The Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) reports 165 active and 4,493 recoveries at poultry businesses as of Monday, August 17.

More than 50% of infected employees are Hispanic, 33% are not Hispanic, and 12% of the data is missing, according to the ADH.

Sebastian County has the most active cases with 31, followed by Benton County at 30 and Washington County with 19. Since the start of the pandemic in mid-March, Washington County has had the most cumulative COVID-19 cases with 1,389.

Four other counties with active cases are Independence (17, 88 recoveries), Pope (nine, 179 recoveries), Sevier (seven, 330 recoveries), and Crawford (six with 95 recoveries).

Five Tyson plants have a total of 35 active cases and 718 recoveries.

NON-POULTRY BUSINESSES WITH 5 OR MORE ACTIVE COVID-19 CASES