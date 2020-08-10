The Latest on the Coronavirus Outbreak
ADH: 281 active cases of COVID-19 in poultry businesses

Arkansas

by: Gary Gilbert

Posted: / Updated:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Department of Health reports 281 active cases of COVID-19 in the poultry industry.

Of the 281 cases, 144 are Hispanic or Latino. Seven cases are in Sevier County and six are in Howard County.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

