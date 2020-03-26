ADH recommends New York State, international travelers to self home quarantine

LITTLE ROCK, Ark (KTAL/KMSS) – The Arkansas Department of Health is recommending a self home quarantine for 14 days for all travelers from New York State and all international locations.
This travel advisory is due to high rates of COVID-19 in New York as well as international locations.
If you are a traveler from one of these locations you are advised to quarantine at starting from the date you left that location. If you develop fever, cough, or other symptoms of COVID-19, you should contact your doctor for advice on where to be evaluated.
Below are the steps to following a self home quarantine:
- Remain at home and avoid all public activities. This means do not go to work, church, school, stores (including grocery stores), nor any public events or places.
- Do not have visitors in your home.
- If you live in a home with other people, stay in a separate room. If that is not possible, wear a face mask when you are in the same room and stay at least 6 feet away from them.
- Wash your hands and use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer often. Do not share personal items such as dishes, cups, forks, spoons, towels, etc.
- Do not leave your home except to get medical care. If you need to see a doctor for reasons other than a medical emergency, please call us at your medical provider to discuss the care you need.
- In the event of a medical emergency, call 911. Tell them that you are in self home quarantine for novel coronavirus exposure. Keep a face mask on until a health care provider asks you to remove it.
- Do not use any public transportation (buses, taxis, ride share services, or airplane).
- Check yourself for fever twice a day. This means taking your temperature in the morning and before bed at night. Write it down in a log or piece of paper.
