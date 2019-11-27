ADH reports 4th flu death this season

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) — A fourth person has died as a result of the flu in Arkansas since the season got underway in earnest in October.

According to the Arkansas Department of Health’s weekly flu report, one person over the age of 65 died last week from the flu.

The ADH also noted that the state is still reporting “Local” activity to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for the geographic spread of influenza, and “Moderate” or 7 out of 10 for the intensity of flu-like illnesses reported at doctor’s offices and emergency rooms around the state.

The ADH says 1,558 people have tested positive for influenza since September 29, with more than 260 positive tests reported last week. The ADH notes that reported cases reflect only a portion of the actual numbers of flu cases in the state.

