AMBER ALERT CANCELED: 8-year-old girl, 4-year-old boy found safe in Oklahoma

MIAMI, OK (KTAL/KMSS) — An Amber Alert that was issued in Arkansas for two young children missing from Missouri has been canceled.

According to the Arkansas State Police, 8-year-old Genesis Padron and 4-year-old Samuel Padron have been found in Miami, Oklahoma and they are safe.

The suspect, 35-year-old Hilda Melendez, has been taken into custody.

