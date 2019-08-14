Anonymous Arkansas shopper pays it forward with 1,000 dollars

MAUMELLE ,Ark.- A man determined to pay it forward surprised customers at a Maumelle Kroger Sunday.

The man asked the store manager if he could remain anonymous but pay for groceries of customers who may need a helping hand. So he handed store manager, Tommy Mcelmurry, his credit card and said spend $1,000 dollars.

“It’s not everyday that somebody comes in and tells you that they want to spend up to 1,000 dollars and just bless people by taking care of their groceries,” said Mcelmurry.

The kind gesture shocked just about everyone in the store.

“I was just in shock like is this really happening what is going on,” explained cashier Tiffany Pierce.

Every customer who got the surprise of free groceries was moved.

“I was like are you serious…This has never happened to me. Plus I had my daughter. I was like oh my gosh I’m so grateful,” explained mom of three, Rachael Juliet.

The anonymous shopper said a YouTube video inspired him to pay it forward. He also explained to the store manager that he was blessed and wanted to bless other people. He hoped it would get others to pay it forward.

Since Sunday, everyone said they have worked to pay it forward and learned a great lesson.

“Take this as an example step out a little bit and see what you can do to help other peoples lives,” said Pierce.

The man also said he plans to do this again sometime soon.