AR 4000+ filed for unemployment — week ending 9/12

Arkansas

PUA/PEUC claims approx. 28,212

by: Ninette Sosa

Posted: / Updated:

Thursday, June 4, 2020 file photo, a customer walks out of a U.S. Post Office branch and under a banner advertising a job opening, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)

Last week, 5,624 applied for benefits.

PUA Claims:  For the week ending September 12, 6,712 applied, a 1,461 decrease from the previous week.

PUAC Claims:  More than 21,500 claims were filed for the week ending August 29, a 229 drop from August 22, according to the DOL.

New jobless claims nationally were 860,000, according to the DOL While claims are below the 1 million level, the numbers are still at historically high — because of COVID-19/

Johns Hopkins University data shows nearly 30 million confirmed COVID-19 cases globally, and 941,862 deaths as of Thursday, September 17.

In the U.S. there are 6.6 million cases and 196,912 deaths.

Arkansas has 70,731 cumulative cases, almost 64,000 recoveries, and 1,101 deaths, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

AR: 5000+ filed for unemployment week ending 9/5

AR: 4,700+ filed for unemployment — week ending 8/29

AR: 5,200+ filed for unemployment — week ending 8/22

AR: 5,800+ filed for unemployment — week ending 8/15

