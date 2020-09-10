AR: 5000+ filed for unemployment week ending 9/5

March 17, 2020, people wait in line for help with unemployment benefits at the One-Stop Career Center in Las Vegas. The number of out-of-work people filing new claims for jobless benefits in Nevada is closing in on 390,000 since casinos and other businesses were shuttered to prevent spread of the coronavirus. The U.S. Department of Labor reported April 30, 2020, (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas reported 5,022 initial unemployment claims filed, a 315 decrease, for the week ending September 5, according to the Labor Department’s (DOL) weekly report released Thursday, September 10.

PUA Claims: 8,173 for the week ending September 5, a 2,739 decrease from the previous week.

PUAC Claims: 21,825 claims were filed for the week ending August 22, only a slight drop of 54 from August 15, according to the DOL.

Nationally, claims stayed the same compared to last week at 884,000.

Unemployment Insurance Weekly Claims



Initial claims were 884,000 for the week ending 9/5 (No change).



Insured unemployment was 13,385,000 for the week ending 8/29 (+93,000).https://t.co/ys7Eg5LKAW — US Labor Department (@USDOL) September 10, 2020

Johns Hopkins University data shows 27,911,537 confirmed COVID-19 cases globally, and 904,675 deaths as of Thursday, September 10. In the U.S. there are 6.3 million cases and 190,909 deaths.

AR: 4,700+ filed for unemployment — week ending 8/29

AR: 5,200+ filed for unemployment — week ending 8/22

AR: 5,800+ filed for unemployment — week ending 8/15

AR: 5,400+ filed for unemployment — week ending 8/8