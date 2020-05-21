AR: 5,003 COVID-19 cases; 1,791 are from prisons

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas’ confirmed cases of COVID-19 have surpassed the 5,000 mark — 1,791 are prison inmates — since the World Health Organization declared the pandemic on March 11, 2020.

Cummins Unit 951 (additional 65 are staff)

Russell L. Williams Unit 231 (additional 15 are staff)

Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) Forrest City 609 (additional 17 are staff, and 1 contractor)

Arkansas Department of Health Secretary Dr. Nate Smith released those numbers on Wednesday, May 20, during the daily COVID-19 briefing.

Of the 5,003 total cases, 1,044 are active. Of the active cases, 644 are in the general population, 315 are in prisons, and 85 are in nursing homes, said Dr. Smith.

The state also had five more COVID-19 related deaths, for a total of 107. Of the five deaths, four were from nursing homes.