AR: 5,800+ filed for unemployment — week ending 8/15

Arkansas

PUA/PEUC 1st time claims increase by 6,244 in Arkansas

by: Ninette Sosa

Posted: / Updated:

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — A small decrease in initial unemployment claims in Arkansas for the week ending August 15, according to the Department of Labor’s (DOL) week report.

A total of 5,826 first-time claims were filed, compared to 5,908 from last week, according to the DOL (Last week’s data was adjusted to -82 by the DOL).

Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) claims for the week of August 15 were 13,336, an increase from the previous week of 10,160.

Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) claims for August 1st were 17,975. The previous update was July 25 with 14,907 people filing in Arkansas, according to the DOL.

Nationally, initial unemployment claims filed increased to 1.1 million — an increase of 135,000 from last week.

Johns Hopkins University data shows more than 22.4 million confirmed COVID-19 cases globally and nearly 790,000 deaths as of Thursday morning, August 20. In the U.S. there are more than 5.5 million cases and 173,241 deaths.

In Arkansas, the COVID-19 related death toll is 631, according to the governor’s daily briefing Wednesday, August 19.

