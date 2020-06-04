AR: 8,000+ filed for unemployment — week ending 5/30

In this May 7, 2020, photo, the entrance to the Labor Department is seen near the Capitol in Washington. The record unemployment rate reflects a nation ravaged by the coronavirus pandemic, the economic devastation upending the presidential campaign and forcing President Donald Trump to overcome historic headwinds to win a second term. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — There were 8,050 first-time unemployment claims filed in Arkansas for the week ending May 30, according to the Department of Labor’s weekly report.

This is a drop of 2,775 from the week ending May 23.

Last week, claims in Arkansas were adjusted to show an additional 361 bringing the new total to 10,825 (10,464 was initially reported by DOL).

The DOL reports more than 1.8 million filed for unemployment nationally, a decrease of nearly a quarter-million.

Since mid-March, 42.6 million new claims have been filed.

Unemployment Insurance Weekly Claims



Initial claims were 1,877,000 for the week ending 5/30 (-249,000).



Insured unemployment was 21,487,000 for the week ending 5/23 (+649,000).https://t.co/ys7Eg5LKAW — US Labor Department (@USDOL) June 4, 2020

The Department of Labor states that the new coronavirus pandemic continues to “impact the number of initial claims and insured unemployment,” even with the job market showing signs of it slowly recovering.

Johns Hopkins University COVID-19 data shows 6,535,019 confirmed COVID-19 cases globally and 386,464 deaths as of Thursday morning, June 4. In the U.S. there are 1,851,520 cases and more than 107,000 deaths.

On Wednesday, June 3, Governor Asa Hutchinson reported 2,208 active cases and a total of 142 deaths from the virus in Arkansas.

AR: 10,464 filed for unemployment — week ending 5/23