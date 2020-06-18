AR: 8,000+ filed for unemployment — week ending 6/13

FILE – In this June 4, 2020 photo, a customer walks out of a U.S. Post Office branch and under a banner advertising a job opening, in Seattle. The U.S. government is set to issue its latest report Thursday, June 11, on the layoffs that have left millions unemployed but that have markedly slowed as many businesses have partially reopened and rehired some laid-off workers. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — People filing for unemployment declined for the week ending June 13, compared to the previous week, according to the Department of Labor.

In Arkansas, 8,914 filed initial claims, and the prior week there were 9,663 who filed for unemployment.

COVID-19 continues to be the increase for initial claims, according to the DOL.

Arkansas has reinstated a “search-for-work” requirement that will take effect in July. The announcement was made by Secretary of Commerce Mike Preston on Tuesday, June 16.

Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) program claims were more than 760,000 for the week ending June 13, an increase of about 70,000 from the previous week.

Arkansas’s number of PUA claims are not listed in the report.

The latest figures show 1.5 million people filed for unemployment nationally. The prior week figures were revised higher to 1.57 million claims, initially reported at 1.54 million.

AR: 9,000+ filed for unemployment — week ending 6/6

AR: 8,000+ filed for unemployment — week ending 5/30

AR: 10,464 filed for unemployment — week ending 5/23