AR: state prisons, COVID-19 by the numbers

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — More than 4,000 inmates have been tested for COVID-19 at four Arkansas prisons as of Monday, June 15, according to the Arkansas Department of Corrections Communications Director Cindy Murphy.
- Cummins Unit: 1,930 tested. 956 positive. 952 recovered. 10 dead.
- East Arkansas Regional Unit: 1,573 tested. 475 positive. 0 recovered. 0 deaths.
- North Central Unit: 54 tested. 0 positives.
- Randall L. Williams Correctional Facility: 519 tested. 286 positive. 227 recovered. 1 dead.
INMATE DEATHS
- 5/1. Daniel Wood, 61. Lincoln County. The Cummins Unit inmate died at Jefferson Regional Medical Center. He was the state’s 64th COVID-19 death.
- 5/2. Derick Coley, 29. Lincoln County. The Cummins Unit inmate was expected to be released soon, according to his family. He was wheeled out of his cell and into the Cummins Infirmary by guards. That’s where he died. The state has requested an autopsy as of 6/15 it is still pending. Coley was the state’s 65th COVID-19 death.
- 5/2. Ronnie West, 65. Lincoln County. The Cummins Unit inmate had been there for more than 40 years, along with his brother, Gary. He died at Jefferson Regional Medical Center. He was the state’s 66th COVID-19 death.
- 5/3. Kenneth Olden, 49. Lincoln County. The Cummins Unit inmate died at Jefferson Regional Medical Center. He was the state’s 74th COVID-19 related death.
- 5/3. John Young, 71. Lincoln County. Cummins Unit inmate. He was the state’s 76th COVID-19 related death.
- 5/6. Roy E. Davis, 76. Lincoln County. This Cummins Unit inmate died at Jefferson Regional Medical Center. He was the state’s 83rd COVID-19 related death.
- 5/8. Morris Davis, 70. Lincoln County. The Cummins Unit inmate died at Jefferson Regional Medical Center. He was the state’s 88th COVID-19 related death.
- 5/13. Robert “Todd” Burmingham, 54. Lincoln County. He was called the Blue Light Rapist and had been at the Cummins Unit serving a life sentence. He died at an area hospital after a three-week stay. He was the state’s 95th COVID-19 related death, he had underlying medical conditions.
- 5/26. Jim Wilson, 60. Lincoln County. The Cummins Unit inmate had been hospitalized since mid-May at UAMS. He was the state’s 118th COVID-19 related death.
- 5/27. Jimmy White, 73. Jefferson County. This is the first inmate from Randall L. Williams prison to die from COVID-19. He was the state’s 121st COVID-19 related death.
- One Cummins Unit inmate death is missing.
