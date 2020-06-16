AR: state prisons, COVID-19 by the numbers

TEXARKANA, Arkansas (KTAL/KMSS) – The city of Texarkana, Arkansas is reverting to restrictions for visitors to City Hall that were in place before reopening after three employees tested positive for COVID-19 and a number of others were exposed.

"The City recently reopened City Hall to the public, and we were optimistic that we could do so in a manner that would ensure the safety of both the public and our employees," City Manager Dr. Kenny Haskin said in a statement Monday.