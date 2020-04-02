ARDOT to allow food trucks to serve truck drivers at 2 rest stops in April

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT) will issue temporary permits for certified food truck operators to serve truckers at two rest stops in the state, according to a release from the Arkansas Trucking Association on Thursday.

The move is an effort to ensure greater food options for truck drivers during the month of April so that they have a safe place to eat while carrying essential goods and aid to communities affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The two rest stops in Arkansas are:

Eastbound and Westbound exits at Social Hill rest area on I-30 just west of Malvern

Eastbound and Westbound exits at Big Piney rest area on I-40 west of Russellville

Arkansas Trucking Association says it will match food truck operators who acquire permits from ARDOT to approved locations throughout April.

Each location may host two vendors each day.

Governor Asa Hutchinson issued an executive order on March 12 declaring a state of emergency that applies to “commercial vehicles transporting essential items of commerce like food, fuel and medical equipment.”

“The Governor’s order gives the Department the authority and flexibility to issue permits for this much needed service to truckers traveling in and through Arkansas,” said Lorie Tudor, Director of ARDOT. “Allowing food trucks to temporarily operate in these two areas will give truckers easier access to meals. The Department considers it a privilege to help the truckers in this small way. We appreciate the job they are doing to keep commodities flowing in Arkansas and across the nation during these difficult times.”

Food truck operators who are interested in acquiring a permit and serving at one of the approved rest areas can contact Bethany May at bethanymay@arkansastrucking.com for the form and instructions for being scheduled at one of the available rest areas.

