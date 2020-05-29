Arkansans react to the state seeing its highest increase in COVID-19 cases

ARKADELPHIA, Ar. — Arkansas saw its biggest increase in COVID-19 cases in the community Thursday. Arkansans in Clark County reacted to the news, they’ve seen 37 cases and most recovered according to the Department of Health website but many said they’re still concerned.

“It’s scary,” James Shuff, who lives in Arkadelphia said.

Shuff said it’s unsettling after hearing about a new record of coronavirus cases across the state in 24 hours.

“It’s almost a wake-up call to say what’s ahead for us we need to maintain our vigilance and be careful,” Governor Asa Hutchinson said.

The natural state continues to see an uptick in cases since May 23 when Hutchinson announced Arkansas’s second peak.

“What I’m seeing out in public is, people not wanting to wear a mask to the grocery store or restaurants,” resident Zach Beldsoe said.

74% of the state’s positive cases in the last two weeks were not showing symptoms according to Dr. Nate Smith with the Arkansas Department of Health.

“People are saying It’s a hoax,” Beldsoe said. “Or we’re blowing it out of proportion, it’s not that bad, yes it is we’ve had more over 100,000 people in this country die.”

“I really didn’t want to put the stupid mask on and bow down and say I fear, I fear,” Arkansan, Donna said.

Donna, who didn’t want to give her last name, said she doesn’t believe in the virus at all. She said she only wears a mask to get service from restaurants while she’s out.

“It’s very concerning and it’s hard to know what’s coming next,” JavaPrimo Coffee House Co-Owner, Shelly Hughes said.

Local business owner, Shelly Hughes said it’s been tough trying to enforce rules for customers, and it becomes concerning as more cases are reported.

According to Dr. Smith, half of the 6,538 people who tested positive since Thursday, half had no symptoms.

“It seems like everyday is something new and something new to worry about,” Hughes said.

As the state moves forward in the re-opening phases it may be exciting but there are still concerns for people like Shuff.

“It’ll be nice to have things open back up but I hope we don’t get more sickness out of it,” Shuff said.

When it comes to flattening the curve, state leaders say Arkansans are doing a good job but can do better.