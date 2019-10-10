Arkansas AG sues online retailers for selling vaping products to minors

FILE – In this April 23, 2014 file photo, a man smokes an electronic cigarette in Chicago. On Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said they are investigating more cases of a breathing illness associated with vaping. The root cause remains unclear, but officials said Friday that many reports involve marijuana vaping. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Arkansas’ Attorney General is taking legal action against three online e-cigarette retailers for violating the Arkansas Deceptive Trade Practices Act (ADTPA), by selling and shipping nicotine products and devices, including e-cigarettes, to Arkansas children without age verification.

On Tuesday, Associated Press reported that Attorney General Leslie Rutledge delivered a warning to 100 online retailers in an enforcement advisory, that they can face steep fines for selling or shipping vaping products to minors.

“These out-of-state retailers are illegally selling vaping products online that are dangerous to Arkansas children, and it’s time to take a strong stance to stop this practice in our state,” said Attorney General Rutledge. “It is unacceptable for retailers to exploit our youth by selling vaping products to them illegally.”

General Rutledge filed lawsuits today against Utah-based BuyVapor.com, Arizona-based The Vape Co. and Minnesota-based Mystic Juice USA, LLC. All three companies were reported to sell and ship vape products to customers in Arkansas and failed to confirm the consumers’ age.

Mystic Juice allegedly utilized eBay to avoid the legal minimum age to purchase requirements and used deception to bypass eBay’s own policy of not selling tobacco products on its platform. Rutledge sent a letter to eBay earlier this week demanding the removal of all electronic nicotine devices and products from its website.

Each ADTPA violation is subject to fines up to $10,000 per occurrence.

To report online retailers in violation of ADTPA or learn more about the dangers of youth vaping, visit ArkansasAG.gov