Arkansas asks court to reinstate abortion ban due to virus

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas is asking a federal appeals court to reinstate its ban on surgical abortions during the coronavirus pandemic.

Attorney General Leslie Rutledge on Wednesday asked the appeals court to lift a federal judge’s order that allowed the state’s only surgical abortion clinic to continue performing the procedure.

The state last week ordered Little Rock Family Planning Services to not perform surgical abortions unless they were needed to protect the life and health of the mother.

The state argued that the clinic violated a ban on elective surgeries during the coronavirus pandemic. Other states have used similar orders to restrict abortions.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.