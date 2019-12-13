Arkansas authorities: Slain cop shot 10 times in head

In this undated booking photo provided by the Palm Beach County, Fla. Sheriff’s office, London T. Phillips is pictured. Police say Fayetteville, Arkansas officer Stephen Carr was sitting in his patrol vehicle Saturday night outside police headquarters when London Phillips shot him several times. Two other officers ran outside and opened fire, killing Phillips. (Palm Beach County Sheriff’s office via AP)



FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) – Sheriff’s officials say a police officer who was killed in his patrol car in northwest Arkansas was shot 10 times in the head and social media indicates his killer was interested in anti-law enforcement groups.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office on Friday released video and autopsy details from Saturday’s fatal shooting of Officer Stephen Carr.

Carr was sitting in his patrol car outside police headquarters Saturday night when London Phillips approached the vehicle and shot him several times at point-blank range.

The autopsy indicates that any of the 10 shots to Carr’s head would have been fatal.

