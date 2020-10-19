Arkansas cities, counties may now apply for coronavirus aid

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Cities, towns, and counties in Arkansas may now apply for federal coronavirus relief funding.

According to the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration, $75 million is available to cities and towns and $75 million to counties to reimburse expenses related to their response to the coronavirus pandemic beginning March 1 and continuing through Dec. 15.

Reimbursable expenses include payroll for public health and safety employees; public health expenses; and personal protective equipment.

The state health department reported 883 new virus cases Saturday for a total of 98,422 confirmed and probable cases, up from 97,539 reported Friday. There were 1,684 deaths due to COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus, an increase of 19. The actual number of cases in Arkansas is likely higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.

There were 573 people hospitalized with the virus, down from 590 on Friday.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and a cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.

