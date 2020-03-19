Arkansas coronavirus cases rise, new assistance announced

Eric Schmett, right, of the city of Jonesboro Code Enforcement Unit, uses a no-touch forehead thermometer to check the temperature of Troy Doyle as he enters the Municipal Center on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, in Jonesboro, Ark. All city employees and visitors are screened before entering the building as part of a strategy to impede the spread of the coronavirus. (Quentin Winstine/The Jonesboro Sun via AP)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas’ governor has ordered new financial help for people and businesses affected by the coronavirus pandemic. The assistance detailed by Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Wednesday comes as the number if COVID-19 cases in Arkansas jumps from 22 to 37, its largest single-day increase.

The assistance Hutchinson announced includes loans for some businesses and incentives for child-care providers.

The governor also temporarily waived a work requirement for food stamps. Hutchinson on Tuesday eased some of the restrictions for seeking unemployment benefits.

