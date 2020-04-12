Arkansas coronavirus death toll continues rises to 25

Two people walk past exercise equipment that has been taped off to keep people from using it as part of the newest measure by Mayor Harold Perrin in the effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19 on Thursday, April 9, 2020, at Craighead Forest Park in Jonesboro, Ark. (Quentin Winstine/The Jonesboro Sun via AP)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Officials in Arkansas say the state’s death toll has increased to 25 as the state continues in its fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

The Arkansas Department of Health recorded one additional death as of Saturday, and 1,228 people in the state have tested positive for COVID-19.

Almost 350 people have recovered. For most, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks.

For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

