January 01 2021 12:00 am

Arkansas coronavirus hospitalizations fall but remain high

Arkansas

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Coronavirus hospitalizations in Arkansas fell Saturday but remained near their recent record high, as state health officials reported more than 700 news cases of COVID-19 and three more deaths linked to the disease.

The Arkansas Department of Health said there were 1,059 Arkansas residents hospitalized with COVID-19 Saturday, a drop of three from the day before. The state record was set Wednesday, when there were 1,110 patients hospitalized with the disease.

There were 660 newly confirmed coronavirus cases and 42 more probable cases Saturday, according to the department. Health officials have warned holiday gatherings and travel are likely to further spread the virus.

The actual number of coronavirus cases is believed to be far higher because many people haven’t been tested and some who get the disease don’t show symptoms.

Over the last seven days, more than 18% of coronavirus tests in Arkansas have come back positive, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up within weeks. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, the virus can cause severe illness and be fatal.

