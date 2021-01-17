Arkansas Democratic, Republican leaders talk first week of session

The first week of the Arkansas general legislative session is in the books, and leaders from both sides of the aisle are sharing their thoughts and looking ahead to the rest of the session on this week’s edition of Capitol View.

Arkansas Democratic Party chair Michael John Gray discussed his criticisms of Gov. Asa Hutchinson’s State of the State address and talked about the uphill fight the lawmakers in his party face in the Republican held state legislature.

Party chair Jonelle Fulmer of Fort Smith shared her reaction to the first week of the general session and discussed how the party is supporting GOP lawmakers during the ongoing pandemic.

And as the state and the rest of the nation prepare the honor the memory of Dr. Martin Luther king, Jr., Brian Rodgers, historian and community relations liaison with Mosaic Templars Cultural Center, stopped by to discuss a trio of Black lawmakers how help guide Arkansas during the Reconstruction.