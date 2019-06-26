Arkansas deputies hurt chasing stolen vehicle

CROSS COUNTY, AR. (CNN/WREG) – Two deputies in Arkansas were hurt Monday during a high speed chase after they crashed into each other.

Deputies were trying to catch Robbie McKinney, who is accused of stealing a car.

Deputies and Wynne police were partially shutting the intersection down when one deputy who was making a U-turn collided with another. A Wynne patrol car was also hit, but no one was inside.

Sheriff West calls the crash a bad mix-up.

“You know, we’re put in these situations, and we have to make instant decisions every day.”

McKinney was eventually caught by a Arkansas State Trooper. He’s facing several charges including first-degree battery, criminal mischief, theft by receiving over $5,000, fleeing in a vehicle, aggravated assault upon a law enforcement officer, speeding and reckless driving.

