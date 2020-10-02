The Latest on the Coronavirus Outbreak
Tracking COVID-19

Tracking COVID-19

Unsung Heroes

Unsung Heroes

COVID-19 Testing Sites & News

Testing sites & news

MAP: ArkLaTex school reopening plans

MAP: ArkLaTex school reopening plans

Tracking COVID-19 in the ArkLaTex

Tracking COVID-19 in the ArkLaTex

Unsung Heroes

Unsung Heroes

COVID-19 testing sites & news

Testing sites & news

MAP: ArkLaTex school reopening plans

MAP: ArkLaTex school reopening plans

Arkansas elementary school teacher dies from COVID-19

Arkansas
Posted: / Updated:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — An Arkansas school teacher has died from COVID-19, the second coronavirus death from the state’s public schools this week.

Susanne Michael, the 47-year-old elementary school teacher from Harrisburg, died Thursday night at a hospital from complications from COVID-19.

Keith Michael said his wife had been hospitalized since Sept. 15, the day after she tested positive for the virus.

Michael’s death comes days after the Atkins’ school district’s superintendent died from COVID-19.

The Health Department said Thursday there are 698 active virus cases in Arkansas’ public schools.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

ArkLaTex Coronavirus News

Louisiana

Arkansas

Texas

Oklahoma

HURRICANE LAURA: CLICK HERE TO DONATE

Red Cross Donate Button

 

More Check This Out
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss