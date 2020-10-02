Arkansas elementary school teacher dies from COVID-19

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — An Arkansas school teacher has died from COVID-19, the second coronavirus death from the state’s public schools this week.

Susanne Michael, the 47-year-old elementary school teacher from Harrisburg, died Thursday night at a hospital from complications from COVID-19.

Keith Michael said his wife had been hospitalized since Sept. 15, the day after she tested positive for the virus.

Michael’s death comes days after the Atkins’ school district’s superintendent died from COVID-19.

The Health Department said Thursday there are 698 active virus cases in Arkansas’ public schools.

