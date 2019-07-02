Arkansas family opens fireworks stand to pay for wedding

Springdale, Ark. (CNN) – Some fourth of July revelers in Arkansas won’t just be celebrating America when they light fireworks later this week.

Whether they know it or not, they’re also helping a local woman pay for her wedding.

Heath Bryant is a first time fireworks stand owner. Come August, he’ll be the father of the bride.

“We love fireworks and at the same time, help us pay for a wedding,” said Bryant.

Bryant’s daughter Sarah Ashley was a little surprised by the idea of paying for her wedding with fireworks, but being 1 of 4 and her mom being a teacher and her dad working for a church, she wasn’t sure how else they would be able to pay for it.

“When they proposed this idea, I just kind of thought that’s really crazy, but it just might work. I knew that if anybody can make something like this work, it would be him,” said Sarah Ashley.

Bryant says he’s always hoped to give his daughter the wedding of her dreams.

And their star spangled sales will ease their financial stress come wedding day.

“It’s been great seeing our family come together because really it is for Sarah Ashley, but all of our kids are excited for her getting married, our whole family is and wanted to make this happen for her,” said Bryant.

The Bryants have taken turns spending late nights in the tent and rescheduling their everyday life to benefit the stand.

One of her brothers is doing some of his own special marketing to get their stand some attention.

“It is definitely a tent with some explosives inside of it. but it really is just such a picture of their love for me and its really, really sweet to see that,” said Sarah Ashley.

