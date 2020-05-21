Arkansas’ federal prison 1 of the nation’s highest for COVID-19 cases

FORREST CITY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The federal prison in Arkansas has the country’s second highest positive COVID-19 cases among inmates, according to the Federal Bureau of Prison’s (BOP) website.

As of May 19, of the state’s 1,082 active cases, 369 are in correctional facilities, according to Arkansas Department of Health Secretary Dr. Nate Smith.

The Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) Low in Forrest City has 253 positive inmates, according to the BOP website. Only Lompoc FCI in California has more cases: 873. Lompoc’s inmate population is 963.

“Some of those [FCI Forrest City inmates] have recovered, but not all of the numbers are in the system, yet,” said Dr. Smith at Tuesday’s COVID-19 briefing. “We don’t have all the details … those will likely be added to our numbers in the next few days.”

The Centers for Disease Control and federal prison health officials handled all FCI inmate testing, which was completed on Saturday, May 16, according to Dr. Smith.

FEDERAL BOP COVID-19 CASES 5/19