Arkansas governor confirms 6 cases, schools in 4 counties shut down

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – Governor Asa Hutchinson has confirmed that Arkansas now has six presumptive positive coronavirus cases.

Hutchinson says these cases are in Pulaski, Saline, Jefferson, and Grant Counties. Schools in those four counties will close starting tomorrow and remain closed through March 27. The Little Rock School District, Pine Bluff School District, Bryant School District and Bauxite School Districts have already announced Thursday they are closing.

One of those cases was confirmed Thursday morning by a spokesperson for Arkansas Children’s Hospital, who said a person who works at the children’s hospital had tested positive.

Health officials say so far, there is no evidence of community spread and none of the patients are in the hospital. Officials add that the five new patients are self-isolating at home. Their tests, conducted at the state level, returned positive. They will be confirmed positive once the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) tests them and receives the same result.

Dr. Nate Smith with the Arkansas Department of Health emphasized that 80 percent of people who contract COVID-19 will be mildly symptomatic.

Hutchinson said during the briefing that financial resources are not the issue in fighting the spread of coronavirus right now, that officials need the federal government to continue to expand testing capabilities.

