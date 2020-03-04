Arkansas governor details $5.8 billion budget proposal

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson talks to reporters in Little Rock, Arkansas on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 after presenting his proposed budget for the coming fiscal year. (AP Photo/Andrew DeMillo)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson is proposing a $5.8 billion budget for the coming year that increases state spending by 1.5%.

Hutchinson detailed his proposal on Wednesday as lawmakers began hearings ahead of next month’s legislative session focused primarily on the budget.

The Republican governor said he wants to set aside more of the state’s $170 million surplus toward a long-term reserve fund needed in case of an economic downturn. That reserve currently has about $152 million.

The bulk of the nearly $89 million Hutchinson proposed in additional spending would go toward Medicaid.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.