Arkansas governor makes road tax main priority for 2020

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson says his top priority for next year’s re-election campaign is winning voter approval for a proposed constitutional amendment that would make the state’s 0.5% sales tax for highways and roads permanent.
Hutchinson said Tuesday the proposal is vital to the state’s future. State officials project the measure would raise about $205 million a year for highways and about $43 million a year apiece for cities and counties.
The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that voters approved the tax in 2012, but it is set to expire after 10 years.
Hutchinson says that an October poll found that that 62% of 800 likely voters said they’re going to vote for Issue 1 or are likely to vote in favor of it.
___
Information from: Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, http://www.arkansasonline.com
Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.