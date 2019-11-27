Arkansas governor makes road tax main priority for 2020

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, center, speaks at a news conference at the Poultry Federation in Little Rock, Ark., Friday, Nov. 15, 2019 about the campaign to extend a half-cent sales tax for highways. Hutchinson called the effort to keep the tax his top priority among next year’s ballot initiatives. The half-cent tax approved by voters in 2012 is to expire in 2023 unless voters extend it by approving a ballot measure that is part of a highway funding package passed by the Legislature earlier this year. (AP Photo/Andrew DeMillo)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson says his top priority for next year’s re-election campaign is winning voter approval for a proposed constitutional amendment that would make the state’s 0.5% sales tax for highways and roads permanent.

Hutchinson said Tuesday the proposal is vital to the state’s future. State officials project the measure would raise about $205 million a year for highways and about $43 million a year apiece for cities and counties.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that voters approved the tax in 2012, but it is set to expire after 10 years.

Hutchinson says that an October poll found that that 62% of 800 likely voters said they’re going to vote for Issue 1 or are likely to vote in favor of it.

___

Information from: Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, http://www.arkansasonline.com

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.