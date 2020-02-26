Arkansas judge temporarily blocks new dispensary licenses

Arkansas News
Posted: / Updated:

Dispensary approved to open in Texarkana, Ar

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — An Arkansas judge has blocked the state from issuing more licenses to sell medical marijuana.

That’s after a Pine Bluff dispensary says it was unfairly overlooked for another applicant.

Pulaski County Circuit Judge Wendell Griffen on Tuesday granted a temporary restraining order as requested by Medicanna of Pine Bluff.

Medicanna sued the state Medical Marijuana Commission after another dispensary was awarded a license to sell medical marijuana.

Griffen scheduled a March 3 hearing on whether to grant a preliminary injunction against the state. Arkansas voters legalized medical marijuana in 2016, and the state’s first dispensaries opened last year.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Check This Out
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss

Trending Stories